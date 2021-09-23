Betty Lou Sampson Futch, 88, of Shenandoah, passed away Sept. 21, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Futch was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Page County to the late Cecil and Emma Sampson.
Betty attended Christ United Methodist Church of Shenandoah. She enjoyed bird watching and her pet companions “Sam” and “Sally.”
On April 15, 1960, she married Richard R. “Dick” Futch, who preceded her in death in 2009. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark R. Futch; three brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Cheryl F. Pope and husband, Ronnie, of North Carolina; brother, Marvin “Dooley” Sampson; stepgrandsons, Aaron and Adam; special nieces, Betty Ann Taylor and Karla Purdham; caregiver and great-nephew, Logan Taylor, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Friends may visit the family home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Page County Animal Shelter, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
