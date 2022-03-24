Betty Lou Sours Sly, 83, of Shenandoah, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Sly was born May 30, 1938, in Luray, Va., and was the daughter of the late Calvin Lee and Lillie Sours. She was also preceded in death by eight siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Sly; sons, Wayne Sly and wife, Pat, and Steve Sly and wife, Lois; daughters, Karen Shifflett and husband, Wayne, Gwen May and husband, Keith, Terry East, and Jane Pittman and husband, Jimbo; siblings, Calvin Sours, Jr. and Frances Simmons; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Betty was a faithful and founding member of Bible Holiness Church in Elkton and was a Christian for over 60 years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bible Holiness Church in Elkton, with Pastor Brent Gabbard, Pastor Keith May and Pastor James Pittman, II officiating. Interment will follow at the McAlister Family Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Holiness Missions, 127 Pine St., Elkton, Va., 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
