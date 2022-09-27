Betty Lou (Vines) Daggy, 83, of Mount Solon, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her residence.
Ms. Daggy was born in Staunton, Va. on Feb. 5, 1939, a daughter of the late Guy Lyle Vines and Ruth (Kershner) Vines Bosserman, and foster daughter of Roxie and Charlie Daggy.
Betty attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church for many years and Glossbrenner United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in “The Good News Choir”, was a co-leader of the youth, and helped with many vacation bible schools. She loved taking care of her family and children. Betty was a lifelong talented homemaker who spent hours sewing, crocheting, baking, canning, crafting, decorating especially at Christmas, playing bingo, and planting many flowers around her home.
Her first thoughts were of God, then family, friends and helping others in need. She often said “If it wasn’t for God I would have left this world long ago.” Her work in this life is done. God called her home.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Daggy was preceded in death by a brother, John Lyle Vines; two sisters, Bernita “Bonnie” Smiley and Wanda Doyle; a brother-in-law, Rodney “Skeeter” Doyle; and a niece, Mitzy Doyle Shull.
Surviving are her companion, Hollis Jordan; her beloved puppy, Princess Sue; three children, Diana Lynn (Daggy) Michael and her husband, Sherrill, of Bluefield, W.Va., Thomas “Tommy” Newton Daggy Jr. of Staunton, and Tamera “Tammy” Sue (Daggy) Wonderley and her husband, Jeff, of Fort Defiance; 11 grandchildren, Roxanna (Michael) Zook and her husband, Dan, Jeremy Michael and his wife, Heather, Abby Michael, Elizabeth (Michael) Aylor and her husband, Caleb, Joseph Daggy and Jessica Mora, Jessica Daggy and Max Showalter, Christi (Wonderley) Morland and her husband, Todd, Joshua Wonderley, Michael Wonderley and his wife, Rebecca, Monica (Wonderley) Gosserand and her husband, Joshua, and Erica (Wonderley) Gandy and her husband, Johnny; seven great-grandchildren, Blakely, Blaise, Malachi, and Maeven Michael, Miles Showalter, and Adrian and Hailey Wonderley; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bill Davis and Pastor C. Sherrill Michael.
Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Jeremy Michael, Joshua Wonderley, Michael Wonderley, Joseph Daggy, Dan Zook, and Joshua Gosserand.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Gandy, Max Showalter, Caleb Aylor and Todd Morland.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
