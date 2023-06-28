Betty Lou Wilkins Wenger
Betty Lou Wilkins Wenger, 85, a resident of Staunton, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Mrs. Wenger was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Mathias, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late Waldo Thurman and Reta Mae Dispanet Wilkins.
After the death of her husband, she went to school to obtain her nursing degree and care for her young family. She spent her entire life caring for people and continued nursing until her retirement. She loved to travel, visiting all 48 continental states and Alaska. She was a member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren.
She was married to Charles “Pete” L. Wenger, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Strawderman and husband, Gerald, Charles “Chuck” Wenger and wife, Crystal, all of Linville; brother, Elwood Dow Wilkins of Mathias; sisters, JoAn Clem of Basye, Judy Fansler and husband, Roger, of Mathias; grandchildren, Carenda Strawderman and friend, Matt Cox, Blair Strawderman; her companion of more than 40 years, James “Jim” Whitlock of Staunton and his children, Kenneth Whitlock of Waynesboro and Debbie Johnson of Louisville, Ky.
The Rev. Beth Jarrett will conduct a memorial service Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Thursday, June 29, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
