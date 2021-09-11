Betty Louise Berry, 81, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born May 6, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Roy Taylor and Ileta Dudley Sensabaugh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Berry in 1998; son, Ricky Hogsett; sister, Sylvia Poaton, and granddaughter, Brandy Sacra.
Betty worked as a waitress for most of her life. She was employed over twenty years with Golden Coral in Harrisonburg. She was a good cook and her family will always remember her famous potato salad and cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving.
She is survived by daughter, Joy Satter, and significant other, Brian Shifflett; brother, Douglas Sensabaugh; sister, Linda Hamilton and husband, Clifton; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
