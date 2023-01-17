Betty Mae Smith, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Mrs. Smith was born in Jordan Run, W.Va. on April 17, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Christian and Ora Turner Berg.
On June 23, 1952, she married Carl Sheldon Smith, who preceded her in death March 14, 2008.
Betty relocated from West Virginia in 1952. She had a longstanding career with James Madison University working in housekeeping and food service.
Surviving is her daughter, Donna Kay Smith of Harrisonburg. Betty is also survived by her lifelong friend, who was like a daughter, Patricia “Diane” Smith and husband, Sammy, of Harrisonburg and their children, Tammy Smith of Harrisonburg and Kevin Smith and wife, Angela, of Elkton; like great-grandchildren, Donovan Smith, Seth Smith, Tavia Campbell, Kinleigh Smith and Leland Smith; friend, Christina Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, David Berg, Vernon Berg, Leon Berg and Vence Berg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Josh Shifflett officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
