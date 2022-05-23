Betty Mae Smith, 87, of Harrisonburg, died May 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Aug. 29, 1934, in Woodstock, Va., and was the daughter of the late Cecil and Marguerite Ritenour Hoffman.
Betty worked in housekeeping and was a member of the Groveton Baptist Church in Alexandria.
She was married to the late Robert Martin Smith, who preceded her in death Oct. 14, 2011.
Surviving are sons, Martin Steven Smith of Luray and Jeffrey Lee Smith of Broadway; daughter, Sherry Lynn Bowen of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Brigitte R. Hernandez, Christopher M. Bowen, Ryan Betz, Brandy Farley and Jeffrey L. Smith; five great-grandchildren; brother, Tracey Hoffman; and special nieces, Rhonda and Lisa.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, George C. Bowen Jr.
Her body was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Church of the Brethren, 11374 Phillips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
