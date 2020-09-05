Betty Margaret Wood, 85, of Elkton, passed away September 4, 2020 at her home.
Betty was born September 9, 1934 in Sandy Bottom and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Helen Williams Shifflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gordon Delbert Wood Jr. Betty was a graduate of Elkton High School and a member of the Beldor Mennonite Church and worked at Blue Bell in Elkton for a number of years. She was a homemaker and was a devoted wife and mother and amazing grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
On June 12, 1957 she married Gordon Delbert Wood, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Kenny Wood and wife, Terry, Gary Wood and wife, Janet; daughter, Rebecca McCraven and husband, Greg; brothers, James Shifflett and wife, Lois, Thomas Shifflett and wife, Doris, Floyd W. Shifflett and wife, Mary, Alton R. Shifflett and wife, Lois, Jeffrey L. Shifflett and wife, Brenda, Jerry A. Shifflett and wife, Gail, Larry R. Shifflett and wife, Wanda; sisters, Joyce Deavers , Joanne Roach and husband, Freddie, Gail Shifflett and husband, Buddy, Sharon Samuels and husband, Terry; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday September 6, 2020, at 2801 Beldor Road, Elkton, Va. just past Beldor Mennonite Church on the Left, with Pastors Robert Wenger and James Akerson officiating. Please bring a lawn chair for your seating. Interment will be private at the Wood Family Cemetery in Rockingham County.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday (today) at Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. The family extends their appreciation to Sentara Hospice and other caregivers for the care and love Betty received during her illness.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 152 Elkton, Va. 22827 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, Va. 22901,
