Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.