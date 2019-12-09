Betty Maye Williams Harris
Betty Maye Williams Harris, 90, of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, where she had been a resident the last four years.
Mrs. Harris was born March 26, 1929, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Harold T. and Blanche Roach Williams.
On April 4, 1953, she married Hunter Benjamin Harris, who preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2002. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Harris Jarrels; sister, Sharon Williams; and half brother, Ronnie Williams Sr.
Betty graduated as Salutatorian from McGaheysville High School in 1946, where she was a star basketball player and lettered in other sports as well. She enjoyed watching sports, riding her bicycle, playing bingo, listening to music, going to the beach and baking rum cakes for friends and family.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of McGaheysville, where she taught Sunday School for 30 years. She also previously sang in the choir, was a greeter, liturgist and was on the Board of Trustees. She also was a former member of the Peak View Ladies Club and Home Extension Club.
Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed for 23 years by the Rockingham County Treasurer’s Office as a deputy treasurer. She made many friends while waiting on customers.
She is survived by a brother, Harold V. (Junie) Williams and wife, Laura, of Georgetown, Texas; two half brothers, Roger and Farrell Williams; and two half sisters, Karen W. Kyger (Conrad) and Cheryl Williams.
Also surviving are her daughters, Sharyn Martin (R.W.), and Brenda Johnson (Wayne); son, Benny Harris (Jennifer); son-in-law, Donnie Jarrels; sister-in-law, Hilda Harris; eight grandchildren, Brandi Herron (Jason), Eric Martin, Lindy Landes (Kirk), Adam Johnson (Kira), Taylor Harris, Kristen Harris, Travis Jarrels (Jackie) and Trevor Jarrels; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. The family will receive friends directly after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of McGaheysville, 10106 McGaheysville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
