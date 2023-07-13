Betty “Minnie” Jane Ward Showman, 92, of Mount Jackson, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Conicville. Pastors Stephanie Heishman-Litten and Brandon Dove will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Showman was born March 13, 1931, in Bowmans Crossing to the late Russell and Pauline Borden Ward.
She graduated from Edinburg High School class of 1948. Betty was a dairy farmer and also enjoyed many hobbies like quilting, oil painting, and making people laugh. She spent many years entertaining at nursing homes and senior centers with her impersonation of Minnie Pearl. She also played guitar and banjo and loved bluegrass and country gospel music. Betty was an active member of Christ United Church of Christ in Conicville, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
On May 28, 1950, she married Elwood “Bill” M. Showman, who preceded her in death Sept. 26, 2006. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Billy Ward, and one sister, Mary Anna Frye.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Showman and wife, Tena, of Mount Jackson and Ricky Showman and wife, Dale, of Mount Jackson; one daughter, Cynthia Phillips and husband, James, of New Market; sisters, Fay Hiner of Edinburg, Catherine Olinger of Quicksburg and Jeanne Agentis of Allentown, Pa.; five grandchildren, Daniel Showman and wife, Sheena, of Mount Jackson, Brandon Dove and wife, Melissa, of Highland County, Berlin Dove of New Market, Ethan Showman of Mount Jackson and Tarinda Showman of Mount Jackson; one great-grandson, Spencer Holliday; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sweet little friend, Jayceon. She loved you all deeply along with her many neighbors, friends, and this includes anyone who enjoyed her "Minnie Pearle" performances.
Mom had many wonderful health care personnel over the years and was fortunate to spend her last months at home due only to the excellent care from the Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
