Betty Ruth McCoy, 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away July 16, 2021, at her home. A daughter of the late Willie “Bill” and Ona Bland Landes, she was born in Riverton, W.Va., on July 27, 1928.
Mrs. McCoy graduated from Franklin High School in 1946 and Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She was employed as a registered nurse at RMH until retirement. Betty was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and loved reading, crafting and gardening.
On July 3, 1948, she married Virgil Elwood McCoy, who preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1985. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Rogers and Mary Newman.
Surviving are three sisters, June Evick of Harrisonburg, Helen Skidmore and Roxie Hammer, both of Franklin; two brothers, W. Daniel Landes of Nashville and Charles Landes and wife, Romaine, of Moorfield. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a close great-niece and caregiver, Amy Strunk.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Andrew Strunk officiating.
Interment will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin, W.Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to JMU School of Nursing, MSC 4305, 235 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22807.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
