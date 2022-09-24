Betty Spitler Leach, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on September 20, 2022.
She was born on November 24, 1932 in Mt. Jackson and was the daughter of the late Edward B. and Flora A. Comer Spitler.
Betty lived the majority of her life in the Harrisonburg area but spent her early years in New Market, where she graduated from New Market High School. Before retiring in December 2013, she was an officer and vice-president with Flippo Oil Company. After they sold, she managed the Harry F. and Margaret M. Flippo Foundation, which continues to support local nonprofit organizations through The Community Foundation. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the Francis Asbury Sunday school class.
On December 23, 1953, she married Roy Lee Leach, who preceded her in death on July 30, 1984. Roy’s battle with younger onset Alzheimer’s inspired Betty, with the help of local volunteers and financial support from the Exchange Club, to start the first Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group in the Harrisonburg region.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Schelhorn and husband, Stanley, of Centreville and Kimberley “Kim” Leach of Harrisonburg; a grandson, Matthew Schelhorn; her sisters, Lona Fox (Lynnwood) of Luray and Doris Long (Archie) of Timberville; her brothers, Jake Spitler (Mary Ann) of Harrisonburg, Wade Spitler of Independence, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Comer, Frank White, and Charles, Dolan, Raymond and Robert Spitler.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Dr. E. Thomas Murphy, Jr. officiating. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation at the funeral home and the casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901; the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Inc., Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences and fond memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.