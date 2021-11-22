Betty Shipe Holsinger, 86, of Timberville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at White Birch Estates.
Mrs. Holsinger was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late, Ward and Mazie Shipe. She was also preceded in death by her husband; Lynn “Horse” Holsinger, children; Lane Holsinger and Holly Holsinger Tutwiler; sister, Joyce A. Deeds; and grandchild; Jason Holsinger.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling the country on motorcycles, knitting, and attending antique car and craft shows.
Betty once owned and operated Timberville Quick Lunch. She was also employed at James Madison University’s Office of the Registrar.
She is survived by son, Lynn Holsinger and companion, Gail Lohr of Broadway; son-in-law, Gregory Tutwiler of Bridgewater; sister, Linda Roadcap and husband, Wayne of Timberville; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Family will receive friends before the service starting at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Timberville Police Department, 392 South Main Street, Timberville, VA 22853.
