Betty Stone Huffman, 82, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
She was born in Mount Solon, Virginia, on Aug. 31, 1938, a daughter of the late Warren and Mary (Hodge) Eavers.
Betty retired as a department manager at Walmart in Harrisonburg, and had also worked for Metro Pants, Marvel Poultry, and Cuddy Farms Hatchery. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas, and playing Bingo. She was one of the founders of the Bridgewater Girls Softball League. Betty was a member of AMVETS.
On July 14, 1955, she was united in marriage to Cloy Everett Huffman, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2020.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Brenda Huffman, of Rockingham, Linda Kerns and husband, Wesley, of Dayton, and Melissa Schulz and husband, Dennis, of Rockingham; son, Paul Huffman and wife, Connie, of Grottoes; sisters, Ethel Eavers of Mount Solon and Millie Dove and husband, Max, of Harrisonburg; brother, Paul James Eavers, of Churchville; granddaughters, Laura Riggleman (Jeffrey), Krista Duke (Trey), Stacey Sions (Michael Keister), and Kayce and Maddie Schulz; great-grandchildren, Michele Cook, Zoey Riggleman, Vivien and Sadie Duke, Brooklyn Sions, and Leah and Lydia Keister.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by brother, Daniel Eavers and great-grandson, Dakota Cook.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Fire and Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.