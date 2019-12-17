Betty Sue Lantz, 82, a resident of Broadway, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
Mrs. Lantz was born on Oct. 25, 1937, in Fulks Run, Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Leonard “Frank” and Virgie Alice (Dove) Ford. She was employed by Wampler Foods and Shen-Valley Meat Packers. She was a loving homemaker and member of Faith Baptist Church.
After fifty years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lora Dow Lantz, who passed away on July 12, 2001.
Surviving are four sons, Michael Lantz of Broadway, Greg Lantz and wife, Jeannie, and Jeffrey Lantz and wife, Dawn, all of Timberville, and Steve Lantz and wife, Kathryn, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, David Lantz, Raven Miller, Chris Lantz, Brandon Lantz, Miranda Lantz, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lantz is preceded in death by her siblings, Nan Sievers, Gilbert Ford, Jason Ford, Irene Long and Jane Cline.
The Reverend Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Broadway. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service.
Friends may begin calling at the funeral home on Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019, at 9 a.m.
Memorial contributions made be made to Faith Baptist Church, 675 Early Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
