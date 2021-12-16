Betty Sue Turner, 88, of Ashland, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edwin Turner; son, Jon Edward Turner; parents, Laney and Gladys Hoover; brother, Eugene Hoover (Bonnie); and sister, Geraldine Orebaugh (Paul).
Sue graduated from Rockingham Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 50 years. She was a dedicated parishioner of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church. For the last nine and a half years she was a well-loved attendant at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland. gardening, shopping, socializing, beach trips, and watching College Basketball games as well as NASCAR, were a few of her favorite activities.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Tim Turner; daughters-in-law, Robin Turner and Amy Turner; grandchildren, Janie Rexrode, Forest Turner, Mason Turner, Beau Turner, Bryce Turner, and Maddie Turner; close friends and neighbors, Gail Dail and Cara Williams; and many other wonderful friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's name to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, www.brafb.org or Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, 127 S Sunset Dr., Broadway, VA 22815.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com for the Turner family.
