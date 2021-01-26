Betty (Swartz) Beiler
Betty (Swartz) Beiler, age 86, greeted her heavenly father early in the morning on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community located in Harrisonburg, Va.
Betty was born in Au Gres, Mich., to John and Katie Swartz on Sept. 11, 1934. She married Sam Beiler on June 24, 1972. Betty spent many years as an elementary school teacher and recalled many fond memories of this time in her life. She was a member at Lindale Mennonite Church and also attended River Oaks Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Beiler; parents, John and Katie Swartz; stepmom, Fanny (Litwiller) Swartz; brother, Marlin Swartz; stepson, Marvin Beiler; stepgrandson, Brian Beiler; and sister-in-law, Marcella Swartz.
Betty is survived by her stepchildren, Myra Gingerich (Dan) of Florida and Mark Beiler (Barbara) of Florida; grandchildren, Beth Tye (Tony), Katrina Reese and Heather Wartenberg; great-grandchildren, Justin and Jeffrey Tye, Sasha Reese and her son, Coulson, Alexandria Langford; siblings, Lavern Swartz of Indiana, Arnie Swartz of Michigan, Twila Swartz Seland (Paul) of Virginia, Carl Litwiller (Nancy) of Virginia, Glen Litwiller (Naomi) of Oregon, Nancy Kauffman (Dean) of Indiana, Cliff Litwiller (Carol) of Florida and Larry Litwiller (Nelda) of Virginia and a sister-in-law, Sherrill Swartz of Michigan.
Betty’s love and affection was poured over so many including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. For the past 13 years, her sister, Twila Seland, and special niece and nephew, Jenn Frederick and husband, Dan, and Jon Seland and fiancé, Mollie, cared for her. Her great-grand niece and nephew, Cora and Carson Frederick, were the light of her life. She loved others with a richness that quickly turned acquaintances into lifelong friends. Above all, she loved her heavenly father and relied on him for eternal salvation. We rejoice with Betty as she has now been joined with her father in heaven.
At this time, there will be no formal funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
