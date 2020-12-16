Betty Turner Acker
Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Betty Turner Acker, is now living with her Lord and Savior.
Betty was born September 6, 1922. Her parents were Bryan and Lily Turner of Moneta, Va. She was the older of two daughters. Her sister Sarah Holland preceded her in death. She graduated from Madison College in 1944. She was the Baptist Student Union director for Madison College, following her graduation. On May 30, 1948, she married William F. Acker, who preceded her in death on June 27, 1990.
She is survived by a son, William Bryan, a resident of Bridgewater Retirement Community, and a daughter, Annette Sprinkel (husband Frank) of Bridgewater, Va., two granddaughters, Katie Hylton (husband Dan) and Jennifer Parrish (husband Grant) of Warrenton, Va. and four great-grandchildren (Madelyn and Molly Hylton and Allison and Nathan Parrish). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She taught school in both Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County. She was on the staff when Pleasant Valley Elementary school opened in 1964 and spent the rest of her teaching career there, retiring in 1984.
Betty joined Harrisonburg Baptist Church while in college and served faithfully for over 70 years. She worked on many committees and helped prepare many meals. Her gift of working with children was her favorite role in the church, especially as she led the 3 year old Sunday school class. She started teaching this class when her older granddaughter was 3 years old. She was known as “Granny” by her granddaughter and all the class called her by that name. Soon she was known as “Granny” by the entire congregation. She was known for her love of children and her deep conviction to Bible study and her praise of God for his goodness and glory. When she entered Bridgewater Retirement Community, she told all the staff to call her Granny.
The family would like to thank 3rd floor Unity House at Bridgewater Retirement Home for all the wonderful care they gave our Mother.
A private burial will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
