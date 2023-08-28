Betty Way Myers Hedrick of Sunnyside Retirement Community, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. She was the daughter of Violet W. Myers and Arthur R. Myers and was born Nov. 29, 1924, in Harrisonburg. Betty felt blessed to have lived most of her life in such a special place as Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley.
She graduated from Harrisonburg High School and James Madison College (now JMU). Betty was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Harrisonburg Women’s Club, the Rockingham Bird Club, the Kensington Garden Club and was part of the Leadership for the local Boy and Girl Scout Troops. Her loves were music, singing in musicals during high school and college and in the First Presbyterian Choir, teaching, especially elementary students, and her cats. She started her teaching career in Oakton and Charlottesville, Va. and volunteered in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County School systems until her 93rd birthday.
Mrs. Hedrick married her high school sweetheart, George Richard “Dick” Dorsey Hedrick on June 19, 1948, and they celebrated over 64 years of marriage together. She is survived by two sons and a daughter, George R.D. Hedrick Jr., Bruce H. Hedrick and wife, Kym, and Mary Alexander and husband, Todd; and four grandchildren, Megan Alexander and husband, Brian, Amy Alexander Green and husband, Judah, Michelle Hedrick, and fiancé, Stephan Warden, and Bruce Hedrick II. Her husband and a son, James C. Hedrick III, preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Sunnyside Healthcare for their loving care, compassion and friendship, they are all angels from heaven.
A memorial service will be held at the Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside at 2 p.m. Aug. 30, 2023. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be private at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
