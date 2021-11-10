Betty Wayne Sherman, 73, of Rockingham, passed away at home Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Mrs. Sherman was born in Harrisonburg on March 23, 1948, to the late Robert Lee and Juanita Smith Sayers.
Betty was an active member of the Linville United Methodist Church. She was an animal lover, always feeding any animal that crossed her path. She also loved to go hunting.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Robert Sherman. Betty is survived by a brother, Ricky A. Sayers; nephews, Christopher Sayers and partner, Zachary Winslett and Colin Sayers and girlfriend, Brittney Price and feline companions, Nato, Winter, Penny, Big Girl and Big Yell.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.