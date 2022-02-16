Betty White Browning, 93, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Born in Bryant, Va., on March 31, 1928, she was the daughter of Ernest M. White and Dolly Stevens White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Melvin Browning; an infant daughter, Fonda Browning; two brothers, Ernest White and Fred White; and two sisters, Patsy Snow and Cecil Simpson.
She is survived by daughters, Pam Wilkins and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg, Faye Curl and husband, Jeff, of Mount Sidney and Ginger Usry and husband, Donald, of Bridgewater.
Betty worked for many years as the office manager for Tiger Fuel in Lovingston and volunteered for many years at the Bridgewater Retirement Community after her husband passed in 1993.
There will be a private graveside service at Trinity Episcopal Church (Oak Ridge), Arrington, Va., with The Rev. Stephen Creech officiating. Masks are required.
Friends may sign the register from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sew Caring Stitchers, Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 219 Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or BRC Foundation, Forever Family Fund, 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
