Betty Wilberger Begoon Saufley passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH. She and her husband, Bob, lived in Scots Ford and recently moved to Bellaire at Stone Port.
Betty was born in Cross Keys, Va., on Sept. 12, 1931, a daughter of the late Evelyn Virginia (Wilberger) and Ralph Craig Begoon.
She worked as a bookkeeper for R. Loring Cover Insurance Agency. She was a member of Grottoes United Methodist Church in Grottoes.
Betty graduated from Port Republic High School then attended the Rockingham Memorial Hospital nursing program.
She was united in marriage to Robert Wilson Saufley on July 1, 1950. They were married for 70 years.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Cindy Barnett and husband, Bill, of Richmond and Mathews; two sons, Robbie Saufley and wife, Charlotte, of Mount Sidney, and Danny Saufley of McGaheysville; a brother, Jimmy Begoon and wife, Barbara, of Grottoes; six grandchildren, Marcia Saufley, Duane Saufley and wife, Paige, Kristina Keck, Jason Saufley and wife, Amanda, Sarah Barnett and husband, Geoff Clift, Rebecca Mahanes and husband, Nate; 10 great-grandchildren, Meg, Will, Bailey, Lola, Leah, Kai, Willow, Jack, Alexandra, and Katherine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Smith (Shirley) of Sylvester, Ga.
Betty was not a helicopter parent and allowed her children to explore giving them a wonderful outward bound experience. She was a 4-H leader and room mother for her children's classes. She loved sewing, quilting and basket making. For her grandchildren, with her husband Bob, they ran B&B (Bob & Betty) camp. Always smiling, she was loved by many.
Services will be private at Edgewood Cemetery (Mt. Horeb) by the Rev. Ed Pruitt.
In lieu of flowers, please take time to visit an elderly or lonely person or spend time with a child.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Johnsonfs.com.
