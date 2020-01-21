Beulah Armantha See Bowman
Beulah Armantha See Bowman, 98, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Jan. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1921, in Mathias, and was the daughter of the late Nellie Catherine May See and Grover Cleveland See.
On Dec. 23, 1936, she married Dwight Woodrow Bowman, who preceded her in death on June 1, 1980. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Stanley and Theodore See, and sisters, Nora Albright and Delia Foltz.
Beulah was a lifetime member of Garrett’s Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. As a homemaker, she enjoyed baking homemade bread, pies, and cookies for her family. She took great pride in her vegetable garden, which produced an abundance which she canned and shared with others.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Kay) Bowman, Carl (Carolyn) Bowman, Sherry (Richard) Branson, Brenda (Calvin) Lantz, Lana (Mario) Villalobos and Wanda Bowman; grandchildren, Terry Bowman, Rhonda (Dwayne) Constable, Lynise (Mark) Fansler, John Moyers Jr. (Shawn), Trevor (Sharon) Bowman, Rhyan (France) Branson, Ginger (Richard) Puffenbarger, Trent (Lindsey) Bowman; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Garrett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Mathias, W.Va., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday in the church social hall. The Rev. Joel Thornton will conduct a service at 2 p.m. following the visitation at the church. Burial will be private. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 175, Mathias, WV 26812 or to Garrett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Kelly Biller, 8577 State Road 259, Lost City, WV 26810.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
