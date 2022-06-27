Beulah Catherine Elliott, 92, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg. Mrs. Elliott was born Aug. 21, 1929, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Alec and Gracie Ann Lawson Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, James Rion; her second husband, Kenneth Elliott; brothers, Hershel Hensley and Norman Hensley; sister, Pearl Hensley; stepson, Gary Elliott; niece, Shelvia Williams; nephew, Eugene Hensley and a great-nephew, James Armentrout IV.
Mrs. Elliott enjoyed yard work and working in her flower beds. She was just a good ole country girl.
Beulah is survived by stepsons, Eugene “Buddy” Elliott Jr., Steve Elliott and Wesley Elliott; nieces, Elizabeth Merica and husband, Erman, Charlotte Koogler and husband, Glenn, Melody Branner and husband, Bob, Sandy Hensley, and Sharon Mowbray and husband, Leonard; nephews, Sherill Hensley and wife, Donna, and Ricky Hensley and wife, Teresa; four stepgrandchildren and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren; nephew-in-law, Rocky Williams; niece-in-law, Joyce Hensley; great-nephews, Eric Hensley, Kevin Hensley and wife, Chanel, Rocky Williams Jr. and Rod Branner and wife, Betsy; great-nieces, Kimberly Shifflett, Amy Shifflett, Heather Hinson and husband, Franklin, Jennifer Law and husband, Phillip, Angela Mowbray, Myra Hensley and husband, Eric, Natasha Pence and husband, Terry, Jessica Rosson and partner, Brandy, Monica Mann and husband, Ben, Ashley Hensley and Mary Jane Leonard and husband, Gene; and numerous extended family.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
