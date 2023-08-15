Beulah Fay Hess, 92, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in Rockingham County on March 16, 1931, and was the daughter of the late John H. and Annie Bydler (Arion) Simmons.
Beulah worked in the Housekeeping Department at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg for 18 years retiring in 1992. She had previously worked in the Deli at Red Front Supermarket. She was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene and had attended Briery Branch High School.
She was united in marriage on June 28, 1974, to M. David Hess, who preceded her in death July 7, 2006.
She is survived by a daughter, Juanita Fay Dove of Timberville; four grandchildren, Kelly Curry, Craig Curry, Angie Hottinger and Sherry Nicholson; six great-grandchildren, Samantha Weatherholtz, Danielle Hottinger, Hailey Hottinger, John Allen Curry, Bethany Nicholson and Joshua Nicholson; one great-great granddaughter, Lexi Whelan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children, John Curry; her son, Allen Ray Curry; siblings, Viola Mae Smith, Vada G. Showalter, Willodene Elizabeth Stroop, Roy Simmons, Clarence Ray Simmons, Melvin Henry Simmons, Minor Edward Simmons and Norman Norwood Simmons.
A funeral service will held Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Curry officiating. Burial will follow in the Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Mt. Solon Rescue Squad or Clover Hill Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.