Beverly Ann Lawson, 82, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Lawson was born April 27, 1939, in Leesburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late James Monroe and Mary Virginia Turner Salt. As a young girl, she was an all-state saxophone player. Her love for music followed her into her adult life where she continued to play the saxophone, piano, participated in the Harrisonburg Community Band, and sang in her church choir. Beverly was a devoted military wife for 20 years. She loved puzzle books, bird watching, spending time with her family and a good laugh. She was a devoted member at Singers Glen Baptist Church.
On Dec. 26, 1960, she married Rodger Martin Lawson, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughters, Donna Lynn Burgoyne and husband, Larry, of Dayton and Brenda Lawson Burgoyne and husband, Lee, of Singers Glen; son-in-law, Glenn Dove of Singers Glen; siblings, Donnie Salt of Fredericksburg and Georgia Lee Byerly of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Mary Cifers and husband, Mike, Steven Burgoyne and wife, Danae, Wesley Burgoyne and wife, Ashley, Tyler Burgoyne and wife, Kelsey, and Justin Dove; and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Lexi, Ryan, Carson, Adrienne, Daniel, Andrew and Abigail.
In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Sue Dove.
Pastor Paul Glovier will conduct a funeral service Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Baptist Church, PO Box 37, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.