Beverly A. (Olvitt) Boyers, age 86, of Dover, Pa., died peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Born in York on Oct. 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. and Kathryn Nellie (Witmer) Olvitt. She was the loving wife of the late Charles G. Boyers; he preceded her in death March 9, 2002.
She worked for many years at the courtesy desk at Boscov’s Department Store. She enjoyed traveling to Florida to visit with her daughter and spend time on the beaches there. She also enjoyed word search puzzles.
Beverly is survived by her children, Gordon M. Smith and his wife, Lisa, of Dover, Debbie Evers and her husband, Tom, of Florida, Scott A. Boyers and his companion, Stacey, of York, and Kerry L. Boyers, with whom she resided. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Olvitt.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 (visitation 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.) at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market St., York. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Beverly’s memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
