Beverly Eugene Roadcap passed away Feb. 4, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1943, to Herman Lee Roadcap and April Raynes Roadcap in Rockingham County.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Carolyn Morris; and brother, Ronnie Roadcap. Eugene is survived by his son, Rodney Roadcap of Chesapeake, Va.; one granddaughter; two sisters, Glenna Hunter of Grottoes and Linda Roberson of Waynesboro; and companion, Brenda Via. He worked as a carpenter.
At his request, there will be no service but visitors are welcome at the homes of his sisters.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
