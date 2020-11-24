On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Beverly Fields of Harrisonburg, passed away days shy of her 77th birthday. Beverly, being the youngest of five, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 24, 1943, to the late Annie Mae Adams.
She attended Sarah J. Hale High School and Wilfred Academy. Beverly continued to further her education by becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant. She took great pride in her work in health care until her retirement to Harrisonburg, Va. in 2005.
Beverly found enjoyment in cooking, crocheting, gardening, bowling, fishing and word search puzzles. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Adams; son, Peter Fields; and siblings, Joseph, James and Mabel Adams.
Left to mourn and cherish fond memories are children, Crystal Sydnor (Keith), Sheryl Fields, James Fields (Jean) and Shawn Fields (Amy); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Casenave; nieces, Shirese Casenave and Wanda Adams; nephew, Jay Adams, and a host of beloved cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Special thanks to Sentara RMH nursing staff and Drs. Waligora, Overby and especially Dr. Arthur for their exceptional care of Beverly throughout the last years of her life.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
