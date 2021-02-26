Beverly James Arehart, 79, of Timberville, Va., loving father and granddaddy, passed away Feb. 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born April 28, 1941, in Timberville, and was a son of the late Katie Marie Spitzer and Walter Arehart.
On Nov. 10, 1962, he married the love of his life, Betty Joan Arehart, who preceded him in death April 13, 2014, after 51 years of marriage.
Bev was a well-known brick and block mason until his retirement. He had a great passion for restoring old cars and tractors. His garage was known for the Friday and Saturday gatherings with friends for many years. He was a long-time charter member (#3 member) of the New Market Eagles.
Surviving are daughters, Tammy Strawderman and husband, Ronald, and Theresa “Missy” Cline and husband, David, both of Broadway. He will also be remembered as “the best granddaddy ever” by his four grandchildren, Trenton Knight and fiancé, Mariah Foltz, Hank Strawderman and wife, Brittany, Julia Cline and boyfriend, Hunter Layman, and Jarred Cline and girlfriend, Aleisha Lambert; and one great-grandson, Brandon Dutch Strawderman. He had 13 brothers and sisters, six who survive him, Evelyn Sampson, Edward Arehart, Margaret Dillon, Linda Arehart, Peggy Sellers and Deborah Wolverton. He was loved greatly by many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were siblings, Catherine Keister, Anna Tribby, Walter “Bud” Arehart, Betty Biller, Hunter Arehart, Nancy Dove and Lowell Arehart.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where seating will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. Afterwards, there will be a visitation at his residence. At Mr. Arehart’s request, his body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
