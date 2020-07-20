Beverly Knode Dahlgren
Beverly Knode Dahlgren, 82, of Woodstock, Va., passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center Sunday, July 19, 2020. Beverly was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of John Stewart and Margaret Barrow Knode.
She was a secretary for the U.S. State Department, working in various cities around the world such as Berlin, Bangkok and Tehran.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Dahlgren, whom she met during his military service. Upon his retirement from the military, Bev and Bob moved to Las Vegas, Nev. She continued her secretarial work at the Stardust and Riviera Casinos.
Beverly moved back east to be with family upon Bob’s passing. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Woodstock, the Order of the Eastern Star and The Red Hat Society. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed family get togethers.
Beverly is survived by her sister, Trudy L. Knode of Woodstock; two nieces, Mary Lambert Miller (Scott) of Bristow and BJ Lambert Goodier (Bob) of Mount Jackson; one great-niece, Erin Lin-Goodier (Tony) of Atlanta, and numerous cousins. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Robin Lambert, and a great-nephew, Adam Goodier.
Beverly will be buried with her husband, Bob, at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.