Beverly Lena Shiflett
Beverly Lena Shiflett, 59, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. She was born May 11, 1960, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Thomas Leo and Mary Catherine (Good) Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Charles Gordon; her first husband, Herbie Shiflett; a brother, Bryant Wright; and a sister, Bessie Wright.
Beverly was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and baking. She always loved helping people and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
On Dec. 19, 2019, she married David Williams, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael William Shiflett and his wife, Georgiana Shiflett; a daughter, Amanda Shiflett and husband, Trevor Smallwood; brothers, Bruce, Bobby, Buddy, Billy and Benny; sisters, Brenda, Bonnie, Becky and Betty; five grandchildren, Emma Gordon, Jeremy Gordon, Chloe Smallwood, Miranda Williams and Makayla Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive company from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at McAlister Family Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
