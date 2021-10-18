Beverly M. Anderson
Beverly Martin Anderson, 77, of Broadway, Va., and Frostproof, Fla., passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his home after a five-year battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 31, 1943, in Richmond and was a son of the late Dave Chesterman and Marjorie Louise Martin Anderson.
Beverly graduated in 1962 from George Wythe High School in Richmond and Madison College in 1966. He was a teacher for 14 years and was a member of the Church of Christ in Timberville. He was an avid hunter, master dog trainer, and he loved riding motorcycles and bicycles, playing tennis and gardening vegetables.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Pellicciotti of Broadway; a sister, Mary Martens and husband, Dr. Steve Martens, of Fredericksburg; a brother, Edward “Eddie” Henry Anderson of Harrisonburg; one nephew, Addison Anderson of Harrisonburg; four nieces, Rebecca Anderson Partin and husband, Seth, of Richmond, Emily Anderson of Harrisonburg, Molly Anderson of Crozet and Rachael Mcelhaney and husband, Jimmy, of Nashville, Tenn.; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Chesterman Anderson Jr.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Christ, P.O. Box 402, Timberville, VA 22853 or Ruffed Grouse Society.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
