Beverly Mercedes Williams
Beverly Mercedes Williams, 86, of New Market, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 16, 2023. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Beverly was born May 2, 1937, to Raymond Otto and Marian Ann Krueger in Merrill, Wis. Beverly graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1955.
In 1951, Beverly met the love of her life, Clarence Russell Williams, through the 4H club, and their enduring love resulted in a 69-year marriage. Beverly and Clarence went on to have four children, Barbara Rae (Andrulis), Joleen Joy (Cunningham), Roger Russell Williams and Tonya Lynn (Baitinger).
Beverly was an extraordinary mother, nurturing not just her family, but anyone who walked through the door, with unwavering patience, love, and hospitality. No one left her home hungry or unhappy. She will be remembered for her precious smile and sense of humor. She was an extraordinary woman who enjoyed traveling, swimming, and playing the piano. Her family looks back fondly on memories of a full house with much laughter and love. Beverly’s influence extended far, touching numerous lives, and providing a beautiful example of both faith and devotion. Her family holds onto the hope of reuniting in Heaven “on that beautiful shore.”
There will be a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Shenandoah Valley Academy, where she and her husband worked faithfully for a combined 69 years of service. You can donate here or mail a check made payable to Shenandoah Valley Academy [Worthy Student Fund] at 234 W. Lee Highway, New Market, VA 22844.
Donation Fund: https://everloved.com/life-of/beverly-mercedes-williams/.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
