Beverly Moore Shifflett, 81, a resident of Bridgewater, went to be with her Lord on May 27, 2020, with her children by her side. She had briefly been a patient at Sentara RMH.
Ms. Shifflett was born July 31, 1938, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Branner) Moore.
She grew up in Harrisonburg, graduated from H.H.S., and had many happy memories of her childhood and teen years in the Burg. Her Saturday afternoon movies with friends were memories she spoke of with great fondness. She loved the old downtown Harrisonburg.
She lived in the Harrisonburg/Bridgewater area throughout her entire life. She worked in various factories, where she made lasting friendships. She was a C.N.A. for many years and took pride in taking excellent care of her patients.
In her retired years, she enjoyed embroidering and being at home. Motherhood was her greatest life joy. She was the most loyal, devoted and loving mother that a human could be. She raised three of her own children plus a fourth (her special niece) and enjoyed every moment of it. Through hard times or happy she was the epitome of a mother.
She will be greatly missed. We loved her very much and life will be lonely and different but we are grateful that God did not allow her to suffer.
Surviving family members include three children and their spouses, Peggy Guillem and husband, Mike, Glenda Hill and husband, Mike, and Greg Shifflett and wife, Susan; special niece, Ann Counts and husband, George; ex-husband, Don Shifflett; two siblings, Donna Baker and husband, Lee, and Billy Moore and wife, Bonnie; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.
There will be a service at Johnson Funeral Service on Saturday, May 30, for family only. All others are welcome at the Greenwood-Ames Cemetery in Bridgewater at 11:30 a.m. for a graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.