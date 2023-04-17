Beverly Starr Jones, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her residence.
Beverly was born on August 26, 1943 in Rockingham County to the late Dorothy Mae Jones.
She is survived by her two sisters, Deborah S. Carter and Laverne Graves; many nieces and nephews; her lifelong best friend and loving caretaker, Faye Miller.
Beverly was a beloved mother figure to her sisters after the passing of their mother. Also surviving is her God-daughter, Tihara Williams, that she helped to raise.
She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and served on the hospitality committee. She had a feisty personality and loved traveling and reading.
She was the first black nurse at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She then became a nursing supervisor at DeJarnette and after that she served as a counselor at Western State Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Henry Funeral Home by Pastor Michael Turner.
Friends may call at the homes of her sister, Deborah S. Carter and her best friend, Faye Miller to express condolences.
