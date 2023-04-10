Beverly Wilkins Strawderman Sr., 80, of New Market, died April 6, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Theodore and Pammie Whetzel Strawderman.
He was a self-employed home improvement contractor.
Surviving is his wife, the former Berit Ditmansen of New Market. Also surviving are three children, Penny Strawderman, Beverly Strawderman Jr. and Vicky Strawderman; four grandchildren and two sisters, Shirley Matheney and Margaret Ritchie.
He was preceded in death by four siblings.
Pastor Donnie Owen will conduct a graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Timberville Cemetery.
There will not be any services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.