Billie Ann Burns Rinaca, 93, of Shenandoah, Virginia, passed away at the Bridgewater Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
She is survived by son Gregory S. Rinaca and companion Christina Wycoff of Broadway, VA; daughters Robin Rinaca Covatta of Accomac, VA and Jill M. Rinaca of Weyers Cave, VA; granddaughters Anna S. Covatta of Brooklyn, NY and Danielle Covatta Riva and husband Nicholas C. Riva of Ipswich, MA; great-grandson Nicholas Riva; brother-in-law Edward H. Rinaca and wife Joanne M. Rinaca of Chester, VA; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Billie Ann was born in Stanley, VA on April 21, 1929 to the late Elmer M. Burns and Marguerite Jenkins Burns. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband Unis S. “Jack” Rinaca; sister Yildise “Becky” Painter and husband Myron Painter.
Following her graduation from Stanley High School, Billie Ann attended Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1950. She married Jack in January 1951 and they soon made their home in Shenandoah. She practiced nursing at several area hospitals before starting a family and later in life worked as a vacation relief nurse for Merck and Co., Inc. in Elkton.
Most of Billie Ann’s adult life was spent in Shenandoah. She spent much of each summer at her beach cottage in Coles Point, VA where she enjoyed many friends. She was active in the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery program for 22 years and was a long-time member of the Shenandoah Epicurean Club. Billie Ann was a member of the Bethel United Church of Christ near Elkton.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Bethel United Church of Christ, 2451 Bethel Church Road, Elkton, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kibler Library, 140 E. Main Street, Stanley, VA.
