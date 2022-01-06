Billy Allen Baker, 75, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Augusta Medical Center.
Mr. Baker was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Grayson, Va., to the late Eli Harp and Ruby Spencer Baker.
He liked to hunt, enjoyed tractors and NASCAR, and drove over the road for S.L. Hess, Hartman’s Transfer, and P.E. Kramme for over 42 years.
On Sept. 16, 1978, he married Judy Martin Baker, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Baker is survived by his siblings, Moody Baker, Lola Anders, Debbie Vernon, Bryant Baker, Velma Southerland, Clara Campagna, Tracey Saunders, Nina Kidd and Patricia Richardson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his siblings, Beattie Baker, Charlise Matthews, Elmer Baker and Helen Baker.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Poeckert and Wendell “Sonny” Henkel officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
The service will be recorded and may be viewed by visiting his obituary at www.mcmullenfh.com after 4:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial condolences may be made to Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church, 1595 Muddy Creek Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
