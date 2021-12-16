Billy Dee Hilbert, 82, of Elkton, passed away December 14, 2021 at his home. Mr. Hilbert was born November 10, 1939 in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Marshall Hilbert and Thelma Ritchie Rexrode.
He proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post 27 in Dayton. He was employed at Coca Cola for a number of years, and was a self-employed painting contractor for many years.
Mr. Hilbert is survived by his wife, Maxine Baugher Hilbert; a son, Jeff Hilbert and wife, Kim of Grottoes; daughters, Sherry Gochenour and husband, Danny of Elkton, Tonya Taylor and husband, Aaron of Roanoke; brothers, Kenny Hilbert and wife, Lillian of Dayton, Jerry Hilbert and wife, Pat of Harrisonburg, Tom Hilbert and wife, Therese; Ricky Fox and wife, Laura of Dayton; sisters, Pat Harmon and husband, Rodney, Cindy Leopold and husband, Scott; Brenda Poe and husband, Don of Roanoke; grandchildren, Josh Shull, Dustin Shull, Christian Merica, Miranda Raynes, Nathan Hilbert, Christopher Hilbert; great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Iris, Brady, Alden.
Rev. Jim Pittman will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m., Friday December 17, 2021 at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Entombment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Military Honors with American Legion Post 27.
Facial coverings will be required for the safety of others per request of the family.
Memorial gifts may be made to the family for burial expenses.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
