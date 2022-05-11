Billy Frank “Bill” Thomas, 86, of Chevy Chase, Md., formerly of Front Royal, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Mr. Thomas was born Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1935, in Shenandoah, Va., and was the son of the late Clyde Emmett Sr. and Hazel Stanley Thomas.
Bill served in the U.S. Army and later the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1954, attended classes at Virginia Tech and Shenandoah University and had a lengthy career in construction as superintendent of large projects in the D.C. area. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge 146 of Front Royal. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and the outdoors in his leisure time.
On March 4, 1983, he married Ann Harman, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Stroupe; stepchildren Robert, Reginald, Timothy, and Martha Lee (Muffy); two sisters, Sylvia May of Shenandoah, Va., and Rebecca Lawson of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Lt. Col. Stephen Frank Thomas, and five brothers, Owen, Clyde Jr., Harold, Joseph and Robert and two sisters, Mary Lee Baysden and Betty Lou Parks.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with Pastor James Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Masonic Unity Lodge No. 146, 438 Skyline Vista Drive, PO Box 1855, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
