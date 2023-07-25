Billy Gene “Petey” Estep Sr., 89, of New Market, Va., passed away July 21, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 7, 1933, in New Market and was a son of the late John and Frances Estep.
Billy married Anna Mary Zirkle on Nov. 28, 1952, who survives. Together, they have been members of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church since 1965. For most of his life, he worked for Lantz Construction Company and then retired from Howell Metal.
Billy is survived by one son, Billy Gene Estep Jr. and partner, Jane Vest; two daughters, Beverly Holsinger and her husband, John Holsinger, and Annette Baker and her husband, Jimmy Baker. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Karen Zirk, Rebecca Rhinehart, Kiana Anastopoulos, Carrie Ouellette, Kristopher Estep, Morgan Phillips and Kendall Phillips. He also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Two brothers, Johnny and Garlin Estep, preceded him in death.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life lead by Tim Miller on Aug. 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. They will receive friends and family at Anna Mary’s home anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank, New Market Rescue Squad, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844 or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
