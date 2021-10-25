Billy Junior Knott, 72, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 22, 2021, at his home. A son of the late Edward and Carrie Cubbage Knott, he was born in Page County on Aug. 14, 1949.
Billy was raised in the Lucas Hollow area of Page County and was employed in construction as a carpenter most of his working years. He raised hogs and chickens, tended to his many pigeons and cared for horses. He liked all aspects of farming, especially attending livestock auctions.
Billy is survived by his brothers, John Knott and Ralph Knott; sisters, Linda Sampson, Florence Lam and Virginia “Kay” Comer, Wanda Six and a great number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Oscar, Walter, Jerry “Marty” and Thomas Knott; sisters, Ruby Funkhouser, Edith Comer and Annie “Sissie” Comer.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tony Cubbage officiating. Interment will follow at Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
