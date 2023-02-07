Billy Lee Moyer, born April 21, 1960, in Bergton, Va., to the late Ivan and Betty Dove Moyer, passed away Jan. 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael Herbert Moyer and Hayes Franklin Moyer.
He is survived by two daughters, Charity Lynn Moyer-Miller, husband, Marcus, and their son, Cameron Michael, and Alisha Marie Moyer. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Marie Wilkins, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
