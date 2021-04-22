Billy Lee Smith, 49, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Billy was born Jan. 19, 1972, a son of William Grogg of Dayton and the late Madeline (Smith) Grogg.
He was united in marriage to Tonya Faye (Click) Smith, who preceded him in death.
Billy is survived by a stepdaughter, Summer Shifflett of Harrisonburg; two brothers, Jennings L. Grogg and wife, Teresa, of Bridgewater and Billy Grogg of Harrisonburg; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gary and Wilda Knicley of Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the home of Jennings and Teresa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to aid in unexpected funeral expenses.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
