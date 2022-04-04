Billy MacDonald
Billy MacDonald, 52, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away peacefully on March 20, 2022, surrounded by his family. Billy was the loving son of Betty MacDonald and dearly departed William A. MacDonald Sr.
Billy graduated from Vicenza Senior High School, Vicenza Italy, in 1988, where he played Junior Varsity Basketball, and loved to travel with his family.
Billy and his family returned to the U.S. in 1989, and settled in Harrisonburg, Va. He worked at Friendship Industries for over 30 years and took great pride in his work amongst the gracious staff and fellow co-workers whom he cherished as friends. Billy also joined Area 4 Special Olympics, playing volleyball, basketball, and softball for 30 plus years. His father coached Area 4’s “Mighty Ducks” softball for 17 years, while his mother made sandwiches and snacks for the athletes, and his brother, Reid MacDonald and sister, Lori Weatherwax and their families cheered from the sidelines with great love, support, and joy. Billy especially loved it when his nieces, Chelsea, Rachel, and Breann attended his events and he beamed with pride as he played his best. He adored his coaches, Tammy and Tara Torkelson, and treasured time with his teammates and the countless volunteers throughout the community.
Billy brought joy to everyone he met. He was a happy soul and loved his family and friends and truly cherished every moment he spent with them. He was an enthusiastic sports fan, he loved to read the daily newspaper, he enjoyed reading a variety of books, and listening to music--he especially loved Michael Jackson and could put on quite a dance show! Billy also enjoyed coloring. He spent countless hours meticulously coloring and creating beautiful pictures, which he proudly and lovingly shared with others, always signing them “Billy Mac.”
Billy loved his community of Harrisonburg and the many residents who always greeted him with a warm smile. He touched so many lives with his gentle spirit and joyful soul. His life was a true blessing and he lived it with pure joy. Billy MacDonald was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. All are welcomed to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Billy’s honor and memory to “Area 4 Special Olympics”, PO Box 402, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
