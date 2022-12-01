Billy Page Painter, 88, of Stanley, left his earthly life surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 29, 2022.
He was born Dec. 13, 1933, in Stanley and was a son of the late Johnny Lloyd Painter and Flora Blanche Lucas Painter.
Billy worked for the Virginia Department of Agriculture as an inspector for 34 years. He had a gift of humor and a great ability of telling life stories.
Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On April 29, 1952, he married Martha Shipman Painter, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, James Painter and wife, Cindy, of Chesapeake, and Randy and Daniel Painter, both of Norfork; two daughters, Dixie Medeiros and husband, Tony, of Gloucester and Patsy Bear and husband, George, of Delaware; a brother, Roy Painter and wife, Julie, of Stanley; 13 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Billy Page Painter Jr.; four sisters, Phyllis Gray, Louise Barlow, Virginia Cooper and Lorene Painter; and four brothers, Troy, Kenneth, Shirley and Adolph Painter.
Billy was a pillar of strength and love to all and we are very blessed and grateful for the memories we have to cherish.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Robbie Brunjes. Burial will be in the Stanley Advent Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.