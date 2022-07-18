Billy Page Good Sr., 85, of Stanley, died July 15, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Stanley Seventh-day Adventist Church 7-8 p.m. Monday, July 18, with the funeral 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
For more info and online condolences, visit TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
