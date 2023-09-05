Frederic Scott Conrad, Mount Jackson
James Edward 'Jed' Conrad, 85, Fort Seybert, W.Va.
Carolyn Ann (Smith) Haslacker, 74, Woodbridge
Seth Lee Hizer, 30, Elkton
George E. King, 68, Mount Solon
Jacob Keith Kisamore, 94, Seneca Rocks, W.Va.
Nancy Lou Breeden Lam, 82, Elkton
Joseph William Malcolm, 86, Moorefield, W.Va.
James Paul Meadows, 87, Elkton
Sharon Jean Phares, 78, Circleville, W.Va.
Donald Lee Riggleman, 85, Broadway
Mary Ann Siever, 76, Criders
Betty Jo Thompson, 86, Riverton, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.